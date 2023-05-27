Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Through the Weekend

It’s a beautiful weekend to honor those who fought for our country. Mother Nature’s gifting us with sunny skies, warming temperatures and quiet weather. A high pressure system over us is blocking all that rain affecting parts of the Carolinas today. This anticyclone will actually remain anchored in through late Sunday before a backdoor cold front enhances the sea breeze and drops our temperatures.

So this afternoon we see highs in the upper 70s from Boston to low 80s inland along the Merrimack Valley and towns in the south. The southeast, though, stays cooler with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s in Cape Cod to 60s in Nantucket. Tomorrow will feature highs that push further into the 90s in the warmest areas. Sunny skies remain through midweek… while a few temperature changes happen meanwhile.

Monday dips into the 60s, the NE wind may gust up to 30 mph which may also enhance choppy waters for any boaters out there on Sunday into Memorial Day. Tuesday will keep us cool but Wednesday gets ready to take us back to the low 80s with near 90 by Thursday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thursday will push in a cold front that will enhance the chance for showers/storms into Friday. Temperatures will drop after the cold front while the following looks more unsettled.