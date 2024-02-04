Sunny Sunday with seasonable temperatures in Boston

High pressure anchored over the northeast will provide us with another sunny day and seasonable temperatures to go along with it. Highs will reach the upper 30s south, lower 30s north along with a northerly wind which will gust over 20mph at times, making it feel more like the 20s much of the day.

Though much of New England will be enjoying sunshine, low level clouds over the Cape may be a bit stubborn to clear this afternoon, as well as some clouds encroaching across Downeast Maine.

The overall pattern this week is on the quiet side, but a large ocean storm well off shore will retrograde a bit towards New England Monday through Wednesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The northeast flow from this system will produce lots of clouds across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape increasing the likelihood of ocean-effect snow showers and flurries Monday night through early Wednesday morning.

We’re not expecting a lot of snow, a coating to an inch or so as indicated on our in-house forecast model, but that may be just enough to produce a few slick spots during that time period.

The rest of the region will remain on the dry side with temps topping out in the 30s. By Wednesday we’ll see high pressure push off the east coast and its return flow allowing for a warming trend which will last right into the weekend.

By Saturday temperatures could break into the 50s with some rain showers to go along with that, perhaps mixed precipitation across the higher terrain of northern New England, still working out the details with that portion of the forecast, stay tuned!

Have a great rest of your weekend!