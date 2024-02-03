Chilly temperatures across New England to start the weekend

Weekend finally brings a break from the gloomy gray skies, for most of us. The north/northeast wind isn’t friendly to the sunshine across southeast Mass. It will sponsor clouds and a possible snow shower in this colder airmass. Our best prospects for sun exist west and northwest of Boston this afternoon.

We’ll shake the unfavorable wind tomorrow and embrace the Sun for the day. This will be the day we’ve all been longing for. It’s also the day you may realize how much the daylength has increased since the winter solstice. We’re seeing sunrises before 7am and sunsets squarely at 5pm these days (today is the first 5pm sunset).

We’ll see quiet, bright weather straight through the middle of the week. Temps will fester in the 30s through Tuesday, then slowly climb through the 40s and into the 50s by the end of the week. We may tangle with the a few showers toward next weekend.

Enjoy the Sun!