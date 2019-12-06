A Sunny, Winter-Like Weekend

Our clipper system is already starting to exit Friday evening as quickly as it entered New England. This storm left minor accumulations north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, and these new slick spots on the roads will ice over as temperatures dip to the 20s overnight.

We will have a nice, quiet, winter-like weekend with sunshine both days. Temperatures will be colder on Saturday, as highs only reach the low 30s. Overnight Saturday gets icy cold with lows in the teens and single digits to the north.

Sunday's highs modify a bit, as high pressure slips farther east, around 40.

We have a First Alert on for Monday due to an incoming storm system. This will swing in a warm front from the south and will increase our temperatures to the 50s for Monday. A gusty south wind and heavy rain Monday means the evening commute home may be impacted and slow-going.

On Tuesday, our highs gain even more degrees as we near 60 across southern New England. Scattered rain continues to march through until a cold front arrives for sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system may end with a wintry mix to snow across the mountains. Everyone will get a big cool-down for mid-week.

Highs go from the 30s Wednesday to the upper 20s Thursday. We stay chilly, but dry, through next Friday.

The next weekend (on Days 9 and 10 in our exclusive 10-day forecast), there is a significant storm system that will move through. It's too soon to determine snow vs. rain, so we went with a blend, 40s and a wintry mix. Stay tuned for more!