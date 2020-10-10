Temps on Saturday Feel Like Summer

We are gearing up for a nice warm day after some cool morning temperatures. Today is going to feel like a summer day as highs soar to the 70s and near 80. There will be lots of sunshine, but northern New England will see developing clouds and storms by late afternoon.

The line of storms will move south across VT, ME, and NH. Some storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind and small hail. The storms are expected to head towards Boston around late evening, so a leftover severe wind gust is possible.

The storms and showers fizzle as the line heads south overnight and towards the south coast. Prior to the storms, wind gusts from the southwest could be as high as 30-50 mph.

Sunday will be much cooler behind the cold front and storms, with clearing skies in the morning and a mostly sunny afternoon. Columbus Day will begin dry, but leftover rain from Delta will move in from the southwest.

Scattered showers continue Monday into Tuesday as a frontal boundary also stalls. Highs stay around 60 degrees to begin the week, with a little warm up in the 60s to around 70 for midweek. Another cold front may bring some rain in for Friday, drying by the next weekend.