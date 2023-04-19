Track the Hummingbirds Returning to New England With This Map

Hummingbirds are now arriving in New England — for birdwatchers and -feeders, this is a sure sign of spring.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the most common in New England and first arrives in the region during the month of April.

The hummingbirds often follow the migration of another bird, a woodpecker called the yellow-bellied sapsucker.

Hummingbirds enjoy the sweetness of sap, but their beaks aren’t strong enough to penetrate the bark of trees. The sapsuckers are able to break through the bark, allowing hummingbirds access to the sap. In particular, maple sap, the same sap that produces maple syrup, is attractive to migrating hummingbirds.

Of course, flowers are the favorite food for hummingbirds, and more and more activity from these birds can be seen by late May and early June.

The website Hummingbird Central publishes this list of sightings:

The other breed of hummingbird common to New England is the rufous hummingbird. They breed further north than any other species.

The birds can be seen across the United States, but they have a particular migration path that focuses them over New England. They travel between Vermont and Florida during each migration.

If you’re a hummingbird enthusiast, you know that now is the time to prepare your bird feeders to take advantage of the migration, and hopefully get some feathered friends to spend the summer with you at your feeder.

By September, the birds slowly start their exit from New England, and are usually well south by Halloween.

Enjoy this brief, and beautiful season here in New England!