Tracking thunder and a potential heat wave coming this week

While there will be some thunderstorms around from time to time this week, the overall coverage will be much lower than the past few weeks. In fact, Monday will end up being a dry day for many of us, from Boston to the South Shore and Cape Cod.

North and west of the city, there will be some showers and storms that pop by early afternoon, and linger into the evening. I’m not expecting severe weather, though in any storms that do develop, downpours, lightning and brief gusty wind will be possible.

The main timeframe to be weather aware is from 1 to 8 p.m. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 80s regionwide with an increase in humidity.

Tuesday brings another rise in the dewpoints – it’ll feel noticeably more sticky. As a result, scattered thunder develops, particularly during the afternoon and evening with a few damaging storms possible. After that, 90 degrees or hotter is likely Wednesday through Friday, marking a heat wave of three consecutive 90 degree plus days for at least some of New England, and our team has issued a First Alert for Thursday and Friday, when heat index values will reach to around 100 degrees.

An approaching front later Friday will spark thunderstorms, bringing relief from the heat and humidity just in time for the weekend. It does look like some storms may linger into the weekend, but neither day looks like a cancel your plans type of day by any means.

Next week, as we kick off the month of August, highs should be right around 80.