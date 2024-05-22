Air quality

Mass. is under an air quality alert. Here's why.

The Boston area is included in the EPA's air quality alert for Wednesday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

An air quality alert is in place for much of southern New England through 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The alert was issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in advance of elevated ozone levels.

All the areas under the EPA's alert were far-western Connecticut, central and eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and higher elevations at Acadia National Park in Maine.

Locations across New England where air quality is expected to be unhealthy Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Locations across New England where air quality is expected to be unhealthy Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

When levels are elevated, asthmatics and those with pre-existing lung disease may experience breathing difficulties. It’s recommended to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Because of climate change, these kinds of alerts and reduced air quality days may become more frequent — specifically for communities of color, pregnant women and elderly adults, which are all already vulnerable and overburdened by unhealthy air.

The good, bad and ugly of ozone

Stratospheric ozone, which most are familiar with as the ozone layer, sits 10-30 miles above the Earth’s surface.

It shields us from too much of the sun’s UV radiation. This is good ozone. It acts as sunscreen for the world.

There are some basic maintenance you can do to your home systems to keep the air healthy.

On the other hand, ground-level ozone is harmful. It’s a pollutant formed in the lowest levels of the atmosphere from a series of chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, heat and sunlight.

A chart showing air quality index levels
NBC10 Boston
A chart showing air quality index levels

This happens more frequently in summer due to an increased amount of UV radiation in longer days. Ozone is found in more urban areas to due increased traffic and pollutants.

A graphic showing the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday May 22-23, 2024 — a high of 88 degrees on a sunny Wednesday and a high of 84 degrees, with rain chances, Thursday.
NBC10 Boston
A graphic showing the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday May 22-23, 2024.

