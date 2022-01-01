Weather Forecast Video

Clear and Mild Sunday Before Clouds Come in Later Tonight
Tonight: lows in the 40s, patchy fog, increasing moisture.
-
Forecast: Widespread 30s TonightSaturday night: Clear skies. Chilly. Lows in the 30s, low 40s downtown. Sunday: Sunshine and some late day clouds. Highs in the low to middle 60s. Light southwest wind. Monday: Increasing clouds. An ...
-
Mild Saturday to Kick Off Halloween Weekend
Clear, lows in the mid-40s in Boston, 30s inland tonight.
-
Clear and Mild Saturday to Start Off Halloween Weekend
Sunny, highs in upper-50s to low 60s
-
Weather Forecast: Sunny and MildFriday night: Lows drop to 30s and upper 20s. Light north wind. Saturday: Sunny, highs in upper-50s to low 60s, calm northeast wind. Sunday: Highs in low to mid 60s. Bright. Light southwest flow. Mond...