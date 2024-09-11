Warm, dry stretch of sunny days ahead for Boston

The streak rolls on, but with warmer temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday recover from the cool 40s this morning back to the 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Gentle sea breezes are expected along the coast. We'll mount a summery comeback in the days ahead, however.

Even along the coast, we expect readings to top 80 by Friday. The only cooldown through the weekend will be again along the coast with the sea breeze. Elsewhere, we expect temperatures in the 80s straight through Tuesday!

Yes, the beach weather is back for a few days, but this is not the best recipe for fall foliage. We need mild, dry days — not toasty, summery ones. While there's still time to cool things down before the leaves finish their transition, continued lack of cool air will fade the colors and cause the leaves to turn brown, shrivel and drop.

While Hurricane Francine heads toward Louisiana, the rain will hammer the Mid-South through the end of the week.

Some projections are for up to a foot of rain in the coming days across Louisiana and Mississippi. Severe flooding could be the enduring legacy of this storm.