forecast

Warm, dry stretch of sunny days ahead for Boston

Yes, the beach weather is back for a few days, but this is not the best recipe for fall foliage. We need mild, dry days — not toasty, summery ones

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The streak rolls on, but with warmer temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday recover from the cool 40s this morning back to the 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Gentle sea breezes are expected along the coast. We'll mount a summery comeback in the days ahead, however.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Even along the coast, we expect readings to top 80 by Friday. The only cooldown through the weekend will be again along the coast with the sea breeze. Elsewhere, we expect temperatures in the 80s straight through Tuesday!

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Yes, the beach weather is back for a few days, but this is not the best recipe for fall foliage. We need mild, dry days — not toasty, summery ones. While there's still time to cool things down before the leaves finish their transition, continued lack of cool air will fade the colors and cause the leaves to turn brown, shrivel and drop.

While Hurricane Francine heads toward Louisiana, the rain will hammer the Mid-South through the end of the week.

Weather

forecast 1 hour ago

Weather forecast: Sunny and warm

Weather 11 hours ago

Weather forecast: Clear and cool

Some projections are for up to a foot of rain in the coming days across Louisiana and Mississippi. Severe flooding could be the enduring legacy of this storm.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us