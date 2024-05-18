Weekend kicks off with scattered showers on Saturday

The weekend looked ok, until it didn’t. We watched the forecast start to unravel yesterday as our pesky storm from Thursday kept a toehold on New England.

It’s slipping just enough moisture into the region to stew up a few spotty, light, sprinkles or showers throughout the day today. Sunday is looking a little better, but there could still be a couple of early morning sprinkles – or mist.

As you can imagine, the temperatures are pretty subdued. Highs both days will stay in the mid-50s at the coast, whereas we “peak” near 60 elsewhere. Cool breezes blow in from the east and northeast.

Things turn around dramatically next week (of course). We get our footing on Monday, and leap right to the 80s by Tuesday. Wednesday could be a flat-out hot day as guidance suggests some spots reach the upper 80s to near 90!

A couple of showers may cool things off by Thursday. And already there’s some hope the 70s will stick around for Memorial Day Weekend.

Be safe and enjoy your weekend.