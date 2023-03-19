Windy and Chilly Sunday for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Southie

A dry day for Sunday, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Southie. Skies will start out mostly sunny, with temperatures in the lower 30’s, wind chills could be as cold as the teens in the early morning.

By the afternoon clouds will arrive, with a gusty breeze. High temperatures in the upper 30’s will feel like the 20’s at times throughout the day. If attending the parade, be sure to dress warmly. Skies will clear Sunday night and winds will subside. Low temperatures around 30 degrees.

Monday is the first day of Spring, and it will feel like it! High temperatures around 50, with bright sunshine. Tuesday is even milder. Highs in the middle 50’s , with a mostly sunny sky.

A few more clouds for Wednesday, but still mild, and dry. High temperatures in the lower 50’s. A prolonged period of rainfall is possible, Thursday through Saturday. With very mild conditions, showers are possible each day.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday, will be In the upper 50’s. A weak front crosses the area Friday Night, and drops temperatures into the upper 40’s for Saturday. Next Sunday looks partly cloudy and mild, a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 50’s.