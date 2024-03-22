A six-bedroom Cape Cod estate with water views hits the market for $12.8 million

Chatham’s Oyster Pond is salty, great for swimming and picturesque. And the water views are unsurpassed from an in-town compound with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and four half baths.

History meets contemporary here—this home was originally built in 1820 and underwent a thoughtful renovation in the past five years. The 7,700 square-foot coastal property is listed for $12.8 million by Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group and Brian Dougherty of Corcoran Property Advisors.

Located on just shy of an acre of land with attractive landscaping, a beautiful pool and spa, a dock shared with neighbors and immediate access to the beach, this place provides everything an expansive Cape Cod retreat should offer. And it’s totally private.

