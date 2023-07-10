Boston Business Journal

Berkshire Bank closing four branches across Mass.

By Meera Raman

Berkshire Bank is closing four of its branches across Massachusetts as the bank enhances its online services.

The bank notified the Massachusetts Division of Banks last month that it intends to close branches across the state, including branches in Pittsfield, Westborough, Otis, and Marlborough.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us