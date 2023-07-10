Berkshire Bank closing four branches across Mass.

Berkshire Bank is closing four of its branches across Massachusetts as the bank enhances its online services.
The bank notified the Massachusetts Division of Banks last month that it intends to close branches across the state, including branches in Pittsfield, Westborough, Otis, and Marlborough.
