Boch Center names successor to longtime CEO

The Boch Center has named the head of the Cabot Performing Arts Center in Beverly as its next president and CEO to succeed longtime leader Joe Spaulding.

Casey Soward will begin in his new role at the Boch Center this fall, the arts nonprofit announced Tuesday.

