Delta One lounge opens at Logan Airport

Delta Air Lines is opening its third Delta One lounge this week, this time at Boston Logan International Airport.

The airline announced its plans to bring the luxury dining lounge to Logan in September, in the style of its first lounge of the kind, which opened in New York at John F. Kennedy International Airport this summer. Delta describes its Delta One lounges as its most premium offering.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal