Boston Business Journal

Delta One lounge opens at Logan Airport

By Isabel Hart

The bar and seating area at the new Delta One lounge at Logan Airport.

Delta Air Lines is opening its third Delta One lounge this week, this time at Boston Logan International Airport. 

The airline announced its plans to bring the luxury dining lounge to Logan in September, in the style of its first lounge of the kind, which opened in New York at John F. Kennedy International Airport this summer. Delta describes its Delta One lounges as its most premium offering.

