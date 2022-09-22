Boston Business Journal

Developers Break Ground on One of Boston Landing's Final Parcels

By Greg Ryan

The duo of Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge formally broke ground Thursday on a $500 million lab building in Boston Landing, a project that will bring the most significant life sciences component yet to the mixed-use development that has helped transform Brighton.

Construction work began this summer on the nine-story building at 60 Guest St., but the development team and public officials gathered in the rain Thursday morning to celebrate the milestone. Lendlease and Ivanhoé acquired the property from New Balance’s development arm last year for $67 million. 

