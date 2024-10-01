Ex-WeWork space in Boston taken by co-working rival

The co-working provider Industrious is opening a location on two floors formerly occupied by WeWork Inc. in a building across the street from South Station.

The company has taken over 31,500 square feet of space at 711 Atlantic Ave., a six-story property owned by Boston-based insurer Plymouth Rock Assurance Corp.

The location is one of several that WeWork shut down in Boston as part of its recent bankruptcy proceeding.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal