Ex-WeWork space in Boston taken by co-working rival

The location on Atlantic Avenue is one of several that WeWork shut down in Boston as part of its recent bankruptcy proceeding.

By Greg Ryan

Industrious has opened a new location at 711 Atlantic Ave.

The co-working provider Industrious is opening a location on two floors formerly occupied by WeWork Inc. in a building across the street from South Station.

The company has taken over 31,500 square feet of space at 711 Atlantic Ave., a six-story property owned by Boston-based insurer Plymouth Rock Assurance Corp.

The location is one of several that WeWork shut down in Boston as part of its recent bankruptcy proceeding.

