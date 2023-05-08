Boston Business Journal

Former SVB Leader Jesse Bardo Takes New Role Helping Boston Companies

By Hannah Green

A local leader known for bringing together and supporting the Boston startup community through his work at Silicon Valley Bank has taken on a new role at a recruiting company.

Jesse Bardo, the former managing director of founder success at SVB, is joining Hunt Club as general manager of New England.

