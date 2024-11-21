Burlington

Lab building in suburban Boston poised to sell at big loss

The building had just recently been converted from offices to labs

By Greg Ryan

A lab building in Burlington that traded for $103 million two years ago is back on the market, with expectations that it could sell at around a third of that price, if not lower.

When the global insurance giant MetLife bought the 109,000-square-foot Burlington BioCenter in November 2022, it was fully leased to three life sciences companies, Ultivue, ProtaGene and CANbridge. The building had just recently been converted from offices to labs.

