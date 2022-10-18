Bluebikes

Malden, Medford Join Bluebikes Bikeshare Program

By Grant Welker

The adjacent northern Boston suburbs of Malden and Medford have joined the area’s Bluebikes bikeshare program, making them the 12th and 13th communities to join the network.

The two cities will have three new stations each, and a total of 36 new bikes. The Medford stations are located at Tufts Square, Brooks Park at Main Street, and Medford Square. Malden’s are at the Malden Center MBTA Station, the Northern Strand bike path at Main Street, and Malden High School.

