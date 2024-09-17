Boston Business Journal

New England Ivy League school embarks on $500M housing plan

By Grant Welker

Dartmouth College is planning a $500 million housing investment, starting with this five-story residential building.

Dartmouth College is making an effort to increase its housing stock for students, announcing on Tuesday a plan to send $500 million in a multiyear effort, kicked off by a $30 million gift by an alumni couple. It is the largest gift for undergraduate housing in Dartmouth’s history.

A 285-bed, apartment-style dormitory building named for the couple, Gina Russo and Tom Russo — both from the class of 1977 — will be the first of a series of housing developments for the school.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

