Boston Business Journal

Northeastern helps a new crop of healthcare startups in Maine

By Isabel Tehan

Ten new healthcare tech startups are taking part in Northeastern University's Roux Institute, with a year-long residency program that promises mentorship for the startups and innovation for Maine’s economy.

The Roux Institute, based in Portland Maine, is working with the state to bring entrepreneurs into the state

This Future of Healthcare Founder Residency program is funded in part by two Maine healthcare providers: Northern Light Health and Maine Health, as well as the Maine venture fund.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
