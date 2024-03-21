Nurses sue St. Vincent Hospital for violating whistleblower protections

A group of nurses at St. Vincent Hospital filed a lawsuit in Worcester Superior Court Thursday, claiming that they were fired for reporting unsafe and illegal conditions.
In the complaint, the eight nurses alleged that the hospital violated the Massachusetts Healthcare Whistleblower Protection Act, which states that a healthcare facility cannot terminate providers who disclose practices that they "reasonably believe poses a risk to public health.”
