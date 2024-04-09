Boston Business Journal

These Mass. cannabis businesses are trying to win back money paid to cities

By Cassie McGrath

In January, Caroline Frankel, owner of Caroline's Cannabis, won a $1.2 million in a settlement from the town of Uxbridge, after the town couldn't prove how it had spent community impact fees her business had paid.

That win sent a wave of hope throughout the cannabis industry, which has long complained that community impact fees exploit their businesses. Now a number of cannabis companies are suing the municipalities in which they're based in an attempt to get their money back.

