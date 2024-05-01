3 hospitalized after Holliston crash sends car down embankment

A crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, sent a car down an embankment and three people to the hospital.

Police in Holliston say the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night on Washington Street.

One vehicle went through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle and forcing it off the road, according to police.

The second vehicle went down an embankment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not know the conditions of the three people who were transported.

No further information was immediately available.