3 hospitalized after Holliston crash sends car down embankment

Police in Holliston, Massachusetts, say one vehicle went through a stop sign on Washington Street, hitting another vehicle and forcing it off the road

A crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, sent a car down an embankment and three people to the hospital.

Police in Holliston say the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night on Washington Street.

One vehicle went through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle and forcing it off the road, according to police.

The second vehicle went down an embankment.

Police did not know the conditions of the three people who were transported.

No further information was immediately available.

