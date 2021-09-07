These Massachusetts Breweries Are on Tap to Open in 2021

Last year, as taprooms were forced to shutter for months and supply-chain problems complicated the sudden transition to canning, brewers fretted about the future — not only of their own breweries, but also of the industry.

But the industry barely slowed in 2020, according to a Business Journal analysis of data from the Brewers Association, the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and industry blogs. While the industry did contract slightly, last year's growth was on par with that of previous years, coming in slightly below 2019 growth but higher than each of the previous years.

