Tourism Agency Promotes Boston Beyond the Freedom Trail With Rebrand

By Grant Welker

The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a new marketing campaign for both its home city and also the agency itself.

The new marketing campaign is called Boston Never Gets Old, introducing prospective tourists to a Boston that goes beyond the Freedom Trail and other historical sites. As for the GBCVB, it has now shortened its name to Meet Boston.

The new campaign and the bureau’s new name were unveiled late Tuesday at the group’s annual meeting.

“The new ‘Meet Boston’ corporate identity reflects our plans to continually elevate Boston across the world, and the ‘Boston Never Gets Old’ advertising and marketing campaign captures both our tradition and innovation,” said Martha J. Sheridan, Meet Boston’s president and CEO.

Boston Never Gets Old is the latest new branding effort for the city, along with All Inclusive Boston, an initiative that’s highlighted the city’s racial and ethnic diversity as well as its progressive ideals. Its guiding principles were also similar, the visitors bureau said, revolving around “Be Inclusive, Be Newsworthy, Be In Motion, Be Historic, Be Transportive and Be Proud.”

