Tree House Brewing Co. to open its first brewery outside of New England

Tree House Brewing Co. is making its first move outside New England.

The craft beer maker announced on social media on Friday that it would be opening a brewery and taproom in Saratoga Springs in 2024.

It will be Tree House's sixth facility and first in New York.

Tree House said in its posting that the project would be a "new facility from the ground up." It expects to create at least 60 new jobs of various types after it's open.

