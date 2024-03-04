Boston Business Journal

Waltham Biotech Arrakis lays off 20% of workforce

By Hannah Green

Arrakis Therapeutics parted ways with about 20% of its workforce last week. 

CEO Michael Gilman confirmed the layoffs to the Business Journal on Monday, writing in an emailed statement that the decision was made in part because the company is prioritizing certain drug development programs.

