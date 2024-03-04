Waltham Biotech Arrakis lays off 20% of workforce

Arrakis Therapeutics parted ways with about 20% of its workforce last week.
CEO Michael Gilman confirmed the layoffs to the Business Journal on Monday, writing in an emailed statement that the decision was made in part because the company is prioritizing certain drug development programs.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal