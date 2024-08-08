Zildjian enters fifth century of cymbal-making with a crash

The process of combining copper, tin and silver is still a closely guarded family secret at the Avedis Zildjian Co., known better as simply by the name seen on drum cymbals everywhere: "Zildjian."

The oldest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world, Zildjian was founded in Constantinople (now Istanbul) in 1623.

The 401-year-old company has manufactured its world-renowned cymbals in Massachusetts since 1928, first in Quincy and currently in Norwell.

The casting produced by the company possess a unique musical quality and tone, sought after by generations of the world’s top drummers.



