Music & Musicians

Zildjian enters fifth century of cymbal-making with a crash

The 401-year-old company has manufactured its world-renowned cymbals in Massachusetts since 1928, first in Quincy and currently in Norwell

By Gary Higgins

The process of combining copper, tin and silver is still a closely guarded family secret at the Avedis Zildjian Co., known better as simply by the name seen on drum cymbals everywhere: "Zildjian."

The oldest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world, Zildjian was founded in Constantinople (now Istanbul) in 1623.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 401-year-old company has manufactured its world-renowned cymbals in Massachusetts since 1928, first in Quincy and currently in Norwell.

The casting produced by the company possess a unique musical quality and tone, sought after by generations of the world’s top drummers. 


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansNorwell
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us