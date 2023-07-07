recipes

Smashed Persian Cucumber Salad Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 Baby Cucumbers
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 3 tsp soy sauce
  • 4 tsp rice vinegar
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flake
  • ¼ fresh mint, chopped
  • 2 tsp garnish

PREPARATION:

  1. Lay the cucumbers down on a firm cutting surface. With the flat side of a chef’s knife, press firmly down on the cucumber until it “cracks.” Repeat along the length of the entire cucumber.
  2. Slice the smashed cucumber at a 45* angle into ¼ slices and place in a bowl.
  3. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and red pepper flake. Taste and adjust seasoning.
  4. Drizzle the dressing over the smashed cucumbers and chill.
  5. Garnish with fresh mint just before serving.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiChefs Pantry
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us