Snack Attack With Artichoke Boule & Garlic Soup Recipes

If you're looking for some hearty fall flavors to warm the belly and the soul, Anna's ready to deliver during this episode of The Chef's Pantry.

She kicks things off with her Blooming Artichoke Boule, a perfect appetizer to bring to any holiday gathering or to nibble on while watching a big game. The best part? It's as easy as it is delicious.

For the serious garlic lovers, she's got you covered with her garlic soup. She says to add your favorite protein because it's a great base for any meat. But, the real show stealer are the prosciutto-wrapped croutons that top it all off.

Anna takes you through each, step by step, above in this week's episode of The Chef's Pantry.