Sponsored Content

Three Delicious Game Day Recipes for the Win From Omaha Steaks

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking to elevate your game day soiree, Anna Rossi has a winning menu with three delicious recipes featuring Omaha Steaks.

She kicks things off with Ribeye Naan Tacos stacked on top of grilled vegetables and drizzled with zesty harissa butter.

Next, you can score big with a New York strip sandwich served au jus, homemade, of course.

And Anna's Filet Sliders with a Basil Pecorino Aioli topped with fresh watercress will get you past the goalpost with your friends and family.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But, if you're looking for something a little more formal, no worries. Anna's got an easy plating trick for a sit-down dinner.

Watch the above for Anna's step-by-step game plan for all these mouthwatering recipes. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.

More Chef's Pantry

artichoke boule 24 hours ago

Snack Attack With Artichoke Boule & Garlic Soup Recipes

sausage and grapes Nov 21

Simply Savory: Anna's Perfect Pairing of Sausage and Grapes

This article tagged under:

Sponsored ContentAnna Rossiomaha steaks
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us