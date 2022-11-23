Ribeye Naan Tacos With Zesty Harissa Butter Recipe

**Serves 3-4**

INGREDIENTS:

2x 8oz Omaha Filet of Ribeye

Kosher salt/ cracked pepper

4 oz good quality sweet cream butter, room temperature

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 tsp Harissa

Zest from 1 orange

¼ cup scallion, thinly sliced cross wise

4 Naan, available at most grocery stores (Pita or tortillas also are nice)

1-2 red onion, thickly sliced

2 yellow peppers, cored and sliced into ½” strips lengthwise

1 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup Mint, thinly sliced

PREPARATION:

1. Remove Ribeye from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature for 20 minutes.

2. If grilling, preheat your grill on high. If cooking on the stove top, opt for a cast iron skillet.

3. Season generously all sides of the steak with kosher salt and cracked pepper.

4. If grilling, sear over direct heat, rotating 90* after 4-6 minutes. Continue to cook for 4 minutes, then flip and repeat. For medium rare, pull the steak when it is between 120-125*. Place a large dollop of zesty harissa butter on the ribeye and allow the steak to rest 15 minutes before slicing.

5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the butter, garlic, harissa, orange zest and scallion. Mix until everything is evenly blended. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

6. For the vegetables, toss red onion and peppers in olive oil and a dash of salt. Grill over medium high heat until caramelized and tender. Off the heat in a small bowl, toss with fresh mint.

7. Just before serving, warm naan over direct heat to soften.

8. To serve, slice ribeye across the grain into thin ¼ “ slices. Layer naan with grilled veggies and zesty harissa butter drenched ribeye. Garnish with an extra pinch of scallion and mint.

