40 Great Ways to Have Fun in and Around Boston This Weekend

The holidays are in full swing and the events happening in and around Boston this weekend certainly have a seasonal flair to them. Whether you catch a performance of “The Nutcracker” or “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical,” or lace up those skates and take to the ice on Frog Pond or at Patriot Place, or even visit the Enchanted Village or take a holiday stroll, there’s plenty to do this weekend. Check out our picks:

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pond right in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. Noon to 6 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is back through Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

13th Annual North End Holiday Stroll

Celebrate and shop local at the 13th Annual North End Holiday Stroll. Visit more than a dozen independently owned shops, boutiques and galleries, innovative pop ups, food, drink and entertaining festivities and kick off your holiday season in style. 5-10 p.m., Boston’s North End.

Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine



The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour & Tree Lighting

This Boston holiday tradition returns for another season. Enjoy a trollery tour through various Boston neighborhoods for holiday tree lightings. Tonight: 5:30 p.m. Mattapan Square, Mattapan, 6:30 p.m., Wolcott Square, Readville, 7:15 p.m.,Hastings Street Lot, Centre Street, West Roxbury.

SoWa Winter Festival

Don’t miss the fifth Annual SoWa Winter Festival where over two weekends enjoy some of the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. Enjoy Boston’s best food trucks, live ice sculpting and holiday workshops, as well as the galleries, artist studios and shops that call SoWa home year 'round. 6-10 p.m., 460 + 500 Harrison Ave., Boston.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical”

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical” is live on stage at the Shubert Theatre Dec. 6-8 when Rudolph joins a cast of iconic characters including: Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster, to help Santa save Christmas. Tickets start at $43. 7 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. 7:30 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. Fridays through Sundays, through Dec. 29. 5-8 p.m., The Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at this annual tradition at the Royal Sonesta where children of all ages can make their holiday wishes while enjoying a seasonal brunch, holiday cookie crafts, and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa himself. Children also get a chance to meet Santa, along with his holiday helpers and take home a special gift. 9-11:30 a.m., Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge.

Swedish Yuletide

The annual family event, Swedish Yuletide attracts thousands each year and is the largest Scandinavian event in New England. All in a festive holiday setting, enjoy Swedish styled food and pastries, and, of course, glögg, the hot spicy beverage of the season. While you’re there grab some holiday gifts from the many vendors also on hand. Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cyclorama, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St., Boston.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical”

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical” is live on stage at the Shubert Theatre Dec. 6-8 when Rudolph joins a cast of iconic characters including: Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster, to help Santa save Christmas. Tickets start at $43. Performances today at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

SoWa Winter Festival

Don’t miss the fifth Annual SoWa Winter Festival where over two weekends enjoy some of the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. Enjoy Boston’s best food trucks, live ice sculpting and holiday workshops, as well as the galleries, artist studios and shops that call SoWa home year 'round. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 460 + 500 Harrison Ave., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pond right in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre returns for its annual tradition Dec. 7-15. Enjoy numbers like the Teddy Bears’ Ballet, “Christmas on the Common,” the Parade of the Wooden Soldier (performed with special permission from Radio City Music Hall, a living nativity and a visit from Santa. Tickets start at $42. Performances today at Noon and 4 p.m., Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" Live on Stage

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" Live on Stage comes to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium with a fresh take on the timeless classic. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang (portrayed by real actors) in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. 1 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St., Lowell.

Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour & Tree Lighting



Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour & Tree Lighting a Boston holiday tradition returns for another season. Enjoy a trollery tour through various Boston neighborhoods for holiday tree lightings. Today: 1:30 p.m. Codman Square, Dorchester, 1:45 p.m. Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain, 2:30 p.m. J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain, 3:30 p.m. , Brigham Circle, Mission Hill, 4:15 p.m. Bolling Building, Roxbury, 5:30 p.m. Blackstone Square, South End, 6:45 p.m. Oak Square, Brighton.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is back through Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine

The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. Fridays through Sundays, through Dec. 29. 5-8 p.m., The Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at this annual tradition at the Royal Sonesta where children of all ages can make their holiday wishes while enjoying a seasonal brunch, holiday cookie crafts, and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa himself. Children also get a chance to meet Santa, along with his holiday helpers and take home a special gift. 9-11:30 a.m., Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge.

SoWa Winter Festival

Don’t miss the fifth Annual SoWa Winter Festival where over two weekends enjoy some of the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. Enjoy Boston’s best food trucks, live ice sculpting and holiday workshops, as well as the galleries, artist studios and shops that call SoWa home year 'round. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 460 + 500 Harrison Ave., Boston.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical”

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical” is live on stage at the Shubert Theatre Dec. 6-8 when Rudolph joins a cast of iconic characters including: Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster, to help Santa save Christmas. Tickets start at $43. Performances today at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pond right in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market

Holiday CR[EAT]OR Market returns for its third year and this year welcomes 25 local pop-up artisants offering specialty goods and gifts, alongside permanent BPM vendors. Holiday Cre[EAT]or Market takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

The Enchanted Village

The Enchanted Village returns for another holiday season starting Saturday, Nov. 23. Enjoy ice skating on the enchanted ice, the Polar Express 4-D Experience, Laser LITE Show, photos with Santa and of course visit the Enchanted Village. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre

ChristmasTime 2019 with the Reagle Music Theatre returns for its annual tradition Dec. 7-15. Enjoy numbers like the Teddy Bears’ Ballet, “Christmas on the Common,” the Parade of the Wooden Soldier (performed with special permission from Radio City Music Hall, a living nativity and a visit from Santa. Tickets start at $42. Performances today at Noon and 4 p.m., Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham.

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol brings Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting to the stage in this holiday event. Tickets start at $39.50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour & Tree Lighting



Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour & Tree Lighting a Boston holiday tradition returns for another season. Enjoy a trollery tour through various Boston neighborhoods for holiday tree lightings. Today: 1 p.m. M Street Park, South Boston, 2 p.m. Essex Street/Harrison Avenue, Chinatown, 3 p.m. Paul Revere Mall, North End, 3:45 p.m. Thompson Square, Charlestown, 4:45 p.m. Maverick Square, East Boston, 6:30 p.m. Adams Village, Dorchester.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

It isn’t the holiday season without performances of Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite returns to the Boston Opera House for its seventh season Nov. 29 through through Dec. 29. Performances today at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Holly-Day on the Harbor

Grab the family and head to Atlantic Wharf Saturday, Dec. 7 for the 5th annual, free Holly-Day on the Harbor. Enjoy a family-friendly holiday celebration complete with a children’s concert, face painting, fun activities and more. Noon to 2 p.m., Waterfront Square, 290 Congress St., Boston.

“A Christmas Carol”

This year be sure to catch the North Shore Music Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a tradition you want to share with your friends and family. Dec. 6-22. 2 p.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall

The world-famous Blink! Light and Sound Show at Faneuil Hall is back through Jan. 1. This free light and sound experience for the holidays features the signature holiday tree at Marketplace Center joined by other trees and lights throughout the property, this year’s show features six holiday favorites. Performances daily from 4:30-10 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S. Market St., Boston.

Winterlights at the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate

See the gardens of the Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate sparkle with thousands of shimmering holiday lights at Winterlights featuring performances and activities for the entire family. $12 for members, $17 for non members and children under 12 are free. Fridays through Sundays, through Dec. 29. 5-8 p.m., The Eleanor Bradley Cabot Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton.

Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine



The 2019-2020 Christmas Festival of Lights at the La Salette Shrine shine daily from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 5. This magnificent display features 300,000 lights illuminating over 10 acres. Daily, 5- 9 p.m., La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro.