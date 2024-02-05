Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA lead female-dominated Grammys

Women took center stage the 2024 Grammy Awards, sweeping the major categories and making history on music's biggest night.

Taylor Swift set a music industry record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year "Midnights," for an unprecedented fourth time.

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," Swift said on stage while accepting the award. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot-listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

The 34-year-old said while she was honored to receive the award, she just hopes she could keep writing and performing songs.

"All I want to do is keep doing this," Swift added.

Female artists dominated other categories as well.

Phoebe Bridgers took home the most trophies from the 2024 Grammy Awards, earning four wins, including three with her band, boygenius.

Miley Cyrus took home two Grammys — best pop solo performance and record of the year — both for "Flowers." with record of the year for “Flowers.” In a career that goes back to her Hannah Montana childhood, Cyrus has been nominated eight times, but had never won before... until Sunday night.

Later, as she performed "Flowers" onstage, she changed up the lyrics and screamed, "I just won my first Grammy!

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell claimed song of year for penning "What Was I Made for?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack. The award is a songwriters’ award, not a performance award.

“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish said. It was her ninth Grammy.

During a backstage interview, a reporter asked Eilish her thoughts on all the big awards going to women and how she's trying to break stereotypes around the music industry.

"I feel very seen, I feel very heard, and I did not expect that with this song. When we made it, I was like, 'I don't know how much this is going to translate.' I felt kind of outside the box, I felt isolated in my own world," Eilish said. "I really was in a period in my life where I did not feel seen at all and the way people reacted when it came out, I was completely blown away by the way I felt understood."

Best new artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet and SZA won the award for best R&B song for "Snooze." Karol G made history winning best música urbana album, her first Grammy ever. The Colombian singer, songwriter and actor previously won five Latin Grammy Awards, including best new artist.

See all the awards won by female artists below:

Song Of The Year: "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Ghost In The Machine" by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Midnights" by Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording: "Padam Padam" by Kylie Minogue

Best Rock Performance: "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius

Best Rock Song: "Not Strong Enough" – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

Best Alternative Music Album: "The Record" by boygenius

Best R&B Performance: "ICU" by Coco Jones

Best Progressive R&B Album: "SOS" by SZA

Best R&B Album: "JAGUAR II" by Victoria Monét

Best Jazz Performance: "Tight" by Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album: "How Love Begins" by Nicole Zuraitis

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Bewitched" by Laufey

Best Country Album: "Bell Bottom Country" by Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance: "Eve Was Black" by Allison Russell

Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Blood Harmony" by Larkin Poe

Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] by Joni Mitchell

Best Latin Pop Album: "X Mí (Vol. 1)" by Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album: "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" by Karol G

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "De Todas Las Flores" by Natalia Lafourcade

Best African Music Performance: "Water" by Tyla

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama

Best Song Written For Visual Media: "What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie" the album] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

