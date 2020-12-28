Billie Lourd Shares Touching Message on 4th Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd honored her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in a touching post on the fourth anniversary of her death. The 28-year-old actor shared a casual snap of the mother-daughter duo walking on the street, tilting their heads at the camera in unison.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost,” she wrote. “Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️"

Fisher, best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Stars Wars" saga, died on Dec. 27, 2016, days after suffering a heart attack on a plane. She was 60. One day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, also died. She was 84.

In September, Lourd announced the birth of her son with fiancé Austen Rydell. As a sweet tribute to her mom, affectionally called "Momby” by Lourd, the actor named her son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

In May of this year, the “American Horror Story” penned a heartbreaking post on Mother’s Day, marking the fourth year without celebrating with her mom.

“Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,” she wrote. “This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier - watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite - eating + drinking things she loved.”

The past couple of years, Lourd has posted a musical tribute to her mother on Instagram.

On the two year anniversary of Fisher’s death, Lourd shared a video performing one of her mom’s favorite songs, “These Days” by Jackson Browne, on the piano gifted to Fisher by her father.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” she wrote. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing...As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ - whatever that art may be for you.”

Last year, Lourd continued her tradition, posting a video singing “Angel from Montgomery,” originally by John Prine, accompanied by a poignant quote from the author Anne Lamott about loss.

“✨TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery,” she wrote, referring to her mom's previous advice.

Lourd continued, adding the quote from Lamott, “’You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.’”

