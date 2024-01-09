Boston Calling

Boston Calling 2024 lineup revealed! Ed Sheeran, The Killers headlining

See the full list of acts playing the Memorial Day weekend 2024 music festival below

By Asher Klein

A sign at the 2023 Boston Calling music festival.
NBC10 Boston

The lineup for this year's Boston Calling music festival has been announced, with superstar Ed Sheeran, rockers The Killers and rapper Megan Thee Stallion all set to play.

Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Leon Bridgess and Tyler Childers are also among the acts playing the festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2024.

More details are available at the Boston Calling website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston Calling bills itself as New England's biggest music festival. Last year's headliners were Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore, and the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins honored his dad by playing with the band.

More on Boston Calling

foo fighters May 29, 2023

Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Honors Dad by Performing With Foo Fighters Onstage

Boston Calling May 25, 2023

Here's What It Takes to Be a Food Vendor at Boston Calling

This article tagged under:

Boston CallingBostonmusicEd SheeranMegan Thee Stallion
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us