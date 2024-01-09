The lineup for this year's Boston Calling music festival has been announced, with superstar Ed Sheeran, rockers The Killers and rapper Megan Thee Stallion all set to play.

Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Leon Bridgess and Tyler Childers are also among the acts playing the festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2024.

More details are available at the Boston Calling website.

Boston Calling bills itself as New England's biggest music festival. Last year's headliners were Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore, and the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins honored his dad by playing with the band.