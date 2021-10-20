Britney Spears' Father Brings on New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

Britney Spears’ father has hired an experienced attorney following expectations that lawyers for the singer will scrutinize his role as conservator over the last 13 years.

James “Jamie” Spears has hired Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, to represent him in his daughter’s conservatorship battle, according to a filing Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter’s conservator last month after her attorney accused him of financial mismanagement.

The filing alerts the court that Weingarten will replace Jamie Spears' previous attorney, Vivian Thoreen.

Weingarten was not immediately available for a request for comment from NBC News. Thoreen declined to comment.

