Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Father Brings on New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

The decision comes after his daughter's attorney made statements about possibly deposing Jamie Spears

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ father has hired an experienced attorney following expectations that lawyers for the singer will scrutinize his role as conservator over the last 13 years.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

James “Jamie” Spears has hired Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, to represent him in his daughter’s conservatorship battle, according to a filing Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter’s conservator last month after her attorney accused him of financial mismanagement.

The filing alerts the court that Weingarten will replace Jamie Spears' previous attorney, Vivian Thoreen.

Entertainment News

Alexa PenaVega 1 hour ago

Alexa PenaVega's 2-Year-Old Son Severs Finger in ‘Traumatic' Accident

Paris Hilton 3 hours ago

Paris Hilton Pushes for Bill to Crack Down on Abusive Youth Facilities

Weingarten was not immediately available for a request for comment from NBC News. Thoreen declined to comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Britney SpearsLos Angeles Superior CourtconservatorshipJamie Spearslitigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us