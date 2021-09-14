Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Jim Breuer said in a Facebook Live over the weekend that he will not be performing at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for guests.

"Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it," Breuer said in the 22 minute Facebook Live.

"Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am also not doing those shows," said Breuer, 54.

"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," the comedian added.

Breuer said getting vaccinated was "a choice," and he didn't care what his fans might have to say about his decision to cancel his shows.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.