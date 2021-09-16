‘Do, Re & Mi' Hits the Perfect Note For Preschoolers and Families

Parents of young kids will be thrilled to know there’s another entertainment option for their kids. “Do, Re & Mi” is the latest offering from Amazon Kids. This animated series takes kids along on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies and teaches them some valuable music knowledge along the way.

Amazon Prime Video

Do, Re and Mi are voiced by Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”), Jackie Tohn (“Glow”) and Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”) respectively. NBC sat down with Bell and Tohn to find out why they wanted to explore the world of music with preschoolers.

“Amidst music and arts programs being cut in public schools, we want to help preschool children reap the developmental benefits of music education,” Bell said.

The series uses music to explore music vocabulary, music fundamentals, movement and self-expression. There are also problem solving elements to each episode as we watch these friends work together. Each episode has an original song which was co-written by Tohn, who also co-created the series.

Amazon Prime Video

“Kristen and I talk about this because over the course of our 20 year friendship, we wouldn’t be the freaks, and the fun people we are today if we weren’t musical children,” Tohn said.

Executive produced by Bell, Tohn, Michael Scharf, and Ivan Askwith, “Do, Re & Mi” is a production of Amazon Studios and Gaumont for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Kids+. It premieres Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video.