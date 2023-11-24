A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader stole the show on Thanksgiving.

Her name? Dolly Parton.

The iconic 77-year-old country singer dressed as a Cowboys cheerleader while performing at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Parton wore a modified cheerleader outfit that included white shorts and a white vest adorned with blue stars during The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. The 10-time Grammy winner sang a three-song set, opening with her classics "Jolene" and "9 to 5" before singing a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions."

Parton's performance came days after the release of her latest album "Rockstar" on Nov. 17. It features 30 tracks, including a mix of original songs, covers and collaborations.

Parton also recently donated $1 million to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

"Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long," Parton posted on social media Thursday.

It was the 27th year that the Cowboys partnered with the Salvation Army for the campaign, which has raised more than $3 billion since the national kickoff began in 1997.