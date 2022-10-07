The Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, has teamed up with The VING Project to give $1 million in grants to women who serve as inspiration to young individuals.

The partnership, which was inspired by "Archetypes," a Spotify podcast created by the former Meghan Markle, asks anyone between the ages of 14 and 18 to nominate a woman who has inspired them and worked hard to meet their goals, despite facing challenges such as financial hardships.

If chosen, nominators will be able to give a $1,000 dollar grant to the nominee of their choice, which not only supports women in need, but also helps the next generation participate in the joy of giving.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In order to qualify for the grant, nominees “must be U.S. residents, non-extended or immediate family members and in need of financial assistance to be eligible,” according to a press release.

"Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving," Meghan expressed in the press release. "With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves."

"By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age," Meghan continued. "I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

VING, which is all about sparking the next generation of givers, has already awarded nearly $1 million in $1,000 grants to deserving nominees, and the partnership aligns with the Archewell Foundation's mission to uplift and unite communities with acts of compassion.

“We share the joy of philanthropy with Archewell Foundation and are proud to help young people make a difference by giving a financial boost to others who are financially vulnerable," Liz Lefkofsky, founder of VING, said of the partnership in the press release.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: