Former ‘X Factor' Star Tom Mann Announces His Fiancée Died on Their Wedding Day

Musician Tom Mann, who competed on season 11 of Britain's “The X Factor,” is mourning the death of his fiancée, Danielle Hampson, after she died on their wedding day.

Mann announced the tragic news on his Instagram page on Monday.

He uploaded a black-and-white photo of Hampson, 34, holding their 8-month-old son, Bowie Andrew Mann, in a baby carrier.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” he began in the emotional post. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.”

The 28-year-old singer said it feels like he has shed enough tears to form an ocean since Hampson’s untimely passing.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” he wrote. “I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

He continued, “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

The couple welcomed Bowie, their only child, in October 2021.

Mann vowed to raise their son the way they had planned.

“I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud,” he said.

After calling Hampson “the most beautiful person inside and out” with the “most incredible soul,” he said he will try to find peace through the love and support he has received following her death.

“But right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever,” he concluded.

He did not share Hampson’s cause of death.

The BBC reports that Hampson was a PR executive and dancer who had worked with British groups like Take That and Little Mix. She also appeared in the 2021 music video for Harry Styles’ song “Treat People With Kindness.”

On his Instagram story, Mann reposted an inspirational message that Hampson had uploaded to her page in January 2019.

The final lines of the quote, which was credited to writer Allie Michelle, said, “True gratitude isn’t ignoring the darkness. It’s participating with your whole heart in whatever moment life brings. It’s leaning into the unfolding process and having the courage to not need all the answers.”

Mann also shared tributes from Hampson’s father, sister-in-law and brother on his Instagram stories. All of Hampson’s relatives expressed their grief and said how much they will miss her.

Sister-in-law Helena Smith revealed in her post that Mann and Hampson had postponed their wedding twice, writing that Hampson passed away in "the early hours of what should have been the morning after her wedding day."

Hampson’s last Instagram post was a slideshow that she shared in May of vacation photos with her fiancé and son in Sardinia, Italy.

The first image showed Hampson cradling their newborn as Mann stood beside them and smiled.

Hampson frequently posted photos and videos with Bowie and Mann on social media.

In 2014, Mann auditioned on the U.K. version of “The X Factor” as a solo artist. The judges chose to put him in a boy band called Stereo Kicks. The group disbanded a year later.

