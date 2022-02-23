Here's What Pete Davidson Posted on Instagram Right Before Deleting His Account Again

And the cycle continues.

Pete Davidson seemingly deleted his Instagram account, @pmd, once again after logging on to the app for seven days. But before his account went dark on Wednesday, Feb. 23, he posted a video hinting at what could've been part of his new social media aesthetic.

His first and only post to the grid was a video containing footage from his upcoming film "The Home." The same morning he deleted the account, he shared a behind-the-scenes clip and captioned it, "They're letting me add my own dialogue to "The Home.""

He suggested he would continue to use Instagram to give glimpses into his work life, writing, "#welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting," as captured by a fan account.

"The Home" is a new horror thriller created by the writer, director and producer of "The Purge" franchise, James DeMonaco. Davidson is expected to play a "troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets," according to Deadline. As his character explores the fourth floor of the center, he starts to learn more about his past and the people of the retirement home.

Before posting anything to the grid, one of the few things Davidson changed on his Instagram account was the bio, as reported by BuzzFeed News. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, he added a YouTube link that led to a 10-second clip of Rupert Pupkin's 1982 movie "The King of Comedy," in which Rupert delivers the punchline, "Look I figure it this way, better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Davidson's fans flooded the comments of the video, which was originally uploaded in 2016, and speculated that his new bio was meant to "throw shade" at Kanye "Ye" West, who posted a series of since-deleted messages about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Davidson, earlier this month. West has since apologized for his social media uploads.

While "The King of Staten Island" star had no posts on his fresh account a week ago, his profile pic appeared to be an image of James Stewart from the 1946 movie "It's a Wonderful Life." He solely followed Sebastian Stan and Kardashian before stepping back from the social media app once again.