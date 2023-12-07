How Selena Gomez found Rare Beauty fans in Steve Martin, Martin Short

Originally appeared on E! Online

There are only fans in Selena Gomez's corner.

In fact, two of the Rare Beauty founder's biggest supporters are her "Only Murders in the Building" costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

As Gomez recently explained during the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards, held in New York City on Dec. 7, her TV family even uses her brand's foundation on set.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I kind of forced them, yeah, I did," the singer, who was honored with the 2023 Pete Born Impact Award, joked at the event. "I was like, 'This is totally your skin complexion. I think you'd look great.'"

"So, yes," Gomez—who donned an all-white ensemble for the awards, including a gorgeous button-down coat and matching boots—added, "they actually do [wear Rare Beauty]."

As for how her pals "Steve and Marty" feel about Rare Beauty being the go-to brand on the Hulu series, she confirmed to WWD in an accompanying interview, "We all definitely enjoy using my products."

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Photos

But the comedians do more than just wear Rare Beauty from time to time. It was just two months ago, in October, that Short was by Gomez's side as she hosted the first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

"We adore each other," Short said on the red carpet (via AP). "Well, I adore her and she pretends to like me. It works out."

"We've discussed this Fund often, especially in the last year," he continued. "And so I think she knew to ask me, I would jump at it."

And jump he did.

"WHAT. A. NIGHT," Rare Beauty wrote on Instagram Oct. 6. "On Wednesday, we came together for the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit to support the Rare Impact Fund's mission to expand mental health services and education for young people around the world. We cried a little (good tears!), had a few laughs (thank you, Marty!), and stories of vulnerability were shared."

Selena Gomez admits she's nervous to show another side of herself and open up about her bipolar diagnosis, lupus and mental health struggles in her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."

The brand's message also noted, "This has been a dream of @selenagomez's since the Fund's inception 3 years ago."

Gomez, who's been very open about her own journey with mental health, echoed those same sentiments at the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards.

"I definitely feel very humbled by the of Rare but I think the most important thing from the beginning of me wanting to create this brand was to have positive impact in the beauty space," she said. "To create a brand that was just allowing you to embrace who you are and not necessarily leading people to look a certain way to reach perfection."

She continued, "And on top of it, obviously, the Mental Health Impact Fund with Rare has been so important and that to me is also body, mind and soul. Makeup is meant for fun but you don't have to be a certain way."

That notion will continue as Rare Beauty evolves in the years to come.

While discussing the future of her company during the event, Gomez shared, "To me it's all very exciting. I can't contain my excitement. So in a week we have an announcement coming out and I'm really really looking forward to just continuing to slowly build it—and it truly feels like the beginning."

"The things we have lined up are going to be really special, I hope!" she added. "And we've just been doing a really good job of trying to keep everything new and fresh and exciting to use and most importantly easy and accessible for everyone."