California

Jay Leno Suffers Burns to Face, Cancels Appearances

Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

By Heather Navarro

FILE - Jay Leno poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas (File)

Jay Leno canceled a conference appearance after suffering a serious medical injury, reportedly a burn to his face, after one of his cars caught fire without warning.

Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, outlets were reporting.

The 72-year-old was set to perform at Forum 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas Sunday night.

NBCLA spoke with George Swift, a mechanic at Big Dog Productions and good friend of Leno's, who said it’s going to be a long recovery, but Leno will be OK. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A representative, who was not present at the time of the fire, said Leno was working in his LA garage Saturday when a flash fire erupted from one of the cars and Leno was injured.

He canceled his engagements for the rest of the week.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaJay LenoWest Hills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us