Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet serve PDA at 2023 U.S. Open

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are bouncing together from coast to coast as their romance heats up.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar-nominated actor served some PDA while sitting together in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to watch the U.S. Open matches Sept. 10, the final day of the 2023 tennis championships. Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were photographed watching the tournament with their arms around each other and in a video shared on the U.S. Open's X (formerly Twitter) account, she also appeared to stroke his hair.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

The two wore black outfits on their tennis date, which marked their third outing in a week. The "Kardashians" star and the "Wonka" actor had also twinned in black two days prior when they made their joint New York Fashion Week debut at a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader.

Following multiple reports in April that said the two are dating, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed in public for the first time Sept. 4 at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they also spent time making out.

Also in attendance at the show: Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months.

Jenner and Chalamet have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

During their PDA-filled outing at the U.S. Open, the two sat behind Laverne Cox. Many other celebs attended the tournament that day and last week.