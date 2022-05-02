Martha Stewart Honors ‘All Grown Up' Pete Davidson With Throwback Video

Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson’s friendship is one for the history books.

On Saturday, April 30, the 80-year-old entrepreneur and television personality uploaded a picture to Instagram of her with Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night.

The photo showed Stewart, who was wearing a shimmering silver blazer, grasping Davidson’s hand.

“I said our hellos while we await the president of the united states!” she wrote in the caption.

She added that the trio had been awaiting the appearance of President Joe Biden and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah at the annual event.

Noah served as the headliner and cracked a few jokes about the politics and the state of the world.

Stewart — who was a guest of the Daily Mail — praised the president for delivering “a fabulous comic speech.”

She also applauded Noah for being “utterly spot on and terrific.”

In the comments, Kris Jenner gushed, “You guys look BEAUTIFUL!!!!! I have FOMO.”

The following day, Stewart returned to the social media platform to give another shoutout to Davidson, 28.

“Seven years ago i was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live,” she wrote next to an Instagram video of the comedian.

Referencing seeing Davidson and Kardashian — who became Instagram official in March — Stewart continued, “Now that same pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere.”

In the clip, which Stewart said was recorded years ago for “The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber,” Davidson joked, “Hey, I’m Pete and I’m very excited to do this roast with Martha because she’s adorable and doesn’t know she’s going to get abused.”

Davidson had an eventful Saturday as he made his first red carpet appearance with Kardashian.

He wore a black suit and paired it with a skinny black tie, sunglasses and sneakers. Kardashian, 41, posed beside him in a silver Balenciaga floor-length gown.

Kardashian, who has spoken frequently about Davidson, shared multiple photos of her and her new beau on Instagram last night. For one picture, they held hands as they walked down a hallway. In another, they lounged on a couch together.

“White House din din,” she said in the caption.

Last month, Kardashian opened up in an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” about her new relationship.

She revealed that she felt a “little zing” when they shared their first kiss during a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

She also told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s favorite thing to do is “hang out and do nothing.”

The “Kardashians” star told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb during an interview for Hoda’s “Making Space” podcast: “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on.”

“I definitely took my time,” Kardashian told Hoda. “I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’

“So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

